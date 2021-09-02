‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

On Wednesday (Sept. 1), thousands of anti-vaccine passport protesters took the streets across B.C. to voice their opposition to the upcoming vaccine card.

RELATED: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

Dubbed the ‘World Wide Walk Out’, protests popped up in multiple B.C. communities like Williams Lake, Nanaimo, Nelson and Kelowna among others. Protesters organized in front of hospitals and outside of government buildings like the B.C. Legislature in Victoria and Vancouver City Hall.

RELATED: Hundreds in Nelson protest against provincial vaccine passport

RELATED: Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

Health care workers have taken to social media to share their experiences. Posts detail how the protests brought health care workers to tears, distressed patients and family members visiting loved ones, prevented patients from accessing cancer treatment, and blocked ambulances from accessing emergency rooms.

Condemnation of the protests from B.C. leaders was swift.

“When I see folks blocking healthcare workers who are working flat out to save people dying of COVID, it makes me sick,” Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in a tweet. “Go the hell home.”

Premier John Horgan released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that while all British Columbians have a right to protest, targeting and harassing health care workers is “completely unacceptable.” The B.C. Legislature will light up in pink on Thursday evening as a gesture of gratitude for health care workers.

RELATED: ‘It’s a dire condition’: Nurses facing burnout, high stress at Kelowna General Hospital

While the protests were emotionally charged and protesters loudly discharged hate-filled rhetoric at health care workers, the B.C. RCMP said their members did not witness any violence and did not receive any reports of violence.

There was one instance at the Nanaimo protest where someone spat in the direction of a health care worker, but the spit did not strike her. In a statement, Island Health said at least one health care worker was physically assaulted during the protests and many were verbally abused.

RELATED: Anti-vaccine passport protester spits at health-care worker in Nanaimo

B.C. RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Chris Manseau said the RCMP does not have any specific plans to address future protests. He noted that everyone has the right to peaceful protest, but RCMP officers will react if protesters block roadways or threaten the security of lives and property.

The protests came amid a backdrop of rising COVID-19 infections. As of Wednesday afternoon, B.C. added 785 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total of active cases to 5,866. From Aug. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 80 per cent of cases and from Aug. 17-30 they accounted for 83.4 per cent of hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates are increasing — 84.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received at least one dose of vaccine and 76.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

RELATED: B.C. sees new vaccinations nearly double in week after B.C. unveiled COVID vaccine card

