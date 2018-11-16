Girl Guides make sure they’re out in the community

The 100 Mile Girl Guides would like to let everyone know what they are doing right now, including their participation in the 100 Mile Remembrance Day parade, their enrollment ceremony and some other neat stuff they’ll be involved within the coming months.

Girl guides marched in the Remembrance Day parade as well as being involved in the Royal Canadian Legion Luncheon following the ceremony as part of their commitment to service work.

“An important part of their service work and integrable part of guiding is the service work and the kids giving back to the community,” said Julia R. Franklin, a Pathfinder guide. “Our piece in 100 Mile this week was their participation in the Remembrance Day ceremony… The 100 Mile Pathfinders which is the second older branch had the opportunity to serve at the Royal Legion and it was rather special too because a lot of them knew the veterans there.”

The guides were also paired with the local cadets.

Girl Guide members Kaylee Gilbert and the Barrick sisters, Sophia and Isabelle, also laid a wreath during the ceremony.

The Enrollment Ceremony was on Oct. 22 at the Lone Butte Community Hall and the organization had more members enrol this year than 2017 with 13 Sparks, 10 Brownies, nine guides, five Pathfinders and a lone Ranger. In total, there are 38 girls involved.

Franklin said there was also a larger turnout in parents and family members who came to support the girls, with roughly 40 being there.

Basically, at the ceremony, new members have to learn the values of guiding, which are reflected in the organization’s promise, law and motto.

Returnees have to reaffirm their commitment and promise to their values, and girls who are moving up to the next level also have to reaffirm their commitment but also need to express a deeper understanding of their promise since they are now older.

The Girl Guides have also already started their cookie sales.

“They’re on their mint campaign right now,” said Franklin. “All the funds raised through cookies stay in the community. There is a portion that is used to put them to camp and to do unit activities.”

The cookies are the biggest fundraiser for the organization apart from donations. It also runs until they are all out of boxes.

Franklin said there are about 17 cases left in the Pathfinders unit.

The chocolate and vanilla cookie campaign will start in the spring.

Membership is still open to girls who want to join and are welcome to come to check it out every Tuesday at the Horse Lake Training Centre at 5:30 p.m.

If anyone needs any more information they can contact Franklin at 250-395-2126.

