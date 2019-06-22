Autumn Vallee walks across a symbolic bridge of blue and green ribbons that indicate her transition from Girl Guide to Pathfinder. Vallee was recognized for her achievement at the Girl Guides’ advancement ceremony on June 18. Raven Nyman photo.

Girl Guides celebrate a year of growth with advancement ceremony

About 30 young women participated in the 100 Mile House program this year

The 100 Mile House Girl Guides met outside just before a torrent of rain touched down on Tuesday, June 18, to hold their organization’s advancement ceremony and their final group meet of the year.

The event took place outside the Horse Lake Training Centre with parents, grandparents, family members and friends in attendance to support the year-long achievements of over 30 young women. Instead of standing around their traditional campfire, the Girl Guides put safety first and joined together in a circle around the place where their fire would normally be.

Different ranks of Girl Guides came out to join the circle one at a time for the ceremony. Amongst those guests in attendance, there were even a few young boys who, despite not being part of the official group, clearly had spent some time with the Girl Guides and were able to sing along with a variety of songs around the circle.

Read more: 100 Mile House Girl Guides hold campfire and awards

When the time came to be silent, the Girl Guide leaders raised three fingers and without a word, the young women around the circle all grew quiet and put forth their attention. Their leaders were proud to share the incredible growth the Girl Guides experienced this year as individuals and as a group, especially the Sparks and Brownies.

Fifteen Sparks participated in Girl Guides this year and 10 of those young ladies moved up in the ranks to become Brownies on Tuesday. Nine of the ladies were present at the advancement ceremony. Each of the girls received a certificate of achievement and walked across the circle to symbolize their transition and join their new rank of peers.

According to the organization, 10 new Brownies came to Girl Guides this past year, and six of those girls moved up to become Girl Guides on Tuesday.

One young lady, Autumn Vallee, was recognized for her achievement of graduating from a Girl Guide to a Pathfinder. Vallee was congratulated with a bouquet of flowers and a certificate, but she also walked across a symbolic bridge of blue and green ribbons that indicated the transition from Girl Guide to Pathfinder. The Girl Guide’s group colour is blue while the Pathfinder’s colour is green.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

