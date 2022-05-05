RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

Driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police

A young teen girl has died after being struck by a dump truck in Burnaby Thursday afternoon (May 5).

RCMP say the collision happened 7100 block of 11th Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community. Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death. Our Victim Services Unit is also engaged and offering support to those affected,” said. Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash. Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam video from the area of 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘We deserve to be here’: Dozens mark Red Dress Day in Vancouver

Just Posted

Christopher Billy and Wendell Smitheram are doing their best to stay positive after losing their van and most of their worldly possessions in a fire on Monday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘It was home’: Men homeless after fire destroys van

Carol Munro, left, and Jessica Thomas show off their mixed-media art at Showcase Gallery. (Lauren Keller photo- 100 Mile Free Press)
‘Anything goes’ in new Showcase Gallery exhibit

Hoss Fremlin, left, and his mom Jolene, participated in the Cariboo Country Carriage Club Poker Ride & Drive at Huber Ranch and Equestrian Centre in 70 Mile House on April 24. Hoss, 6, was the youngest rider in the event. (Submitted photo).
Big summer ahead for 70 Mile House

100 Mile House Food Bank Society president Danny Williams, center, prepares to cut the ribbon to celebrate the foodbank purchasing its own facility. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Food Bank buys building