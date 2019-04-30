Gina Myhill-Jones announces she is seeking nomination for the federal new democratic party for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. Gina Myhill-Jones Photo

Gina Myhill-Jones is seeking the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo NDP nomination

‘I’m ready to roll up my sleeves’

A Cariboo woman is seeking nomination for the federal new democratic party for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

Gina Myhill-Jones says that she believes Canadians need to be served by a government that puts Canadians and their interests first.

“This is something I feel very strongly as something that I can do to help the community,” says Myhill-Jones. “I would welcome the opportunity to represent the riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo as a member of the only party I believe to be dedicated to serving with integrity and the interests of all Canadians.It is something I can do to advance the riding and ultimately it is something I want to do.”

Myhill-Jones has lived in the riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, for 10 years on a ranch just outside of 100 Mile House, British Columbia.

“I have worked as a Women’s Centre Safe House Coordinator, supporting the victims of domestic violence and their families,” said Myhill-Jones. “I have also worked as a Community Support Worker, supporting individuals with physical and or intellectual disabilities – practicing advocacy and inclusion in both capacities.”

Myhill-Jones created a Facebook group, called Cariboo Neighbours 911, which has grown to over 5,500 members during the 2017 wildfires.

“I have always been involved with community advocacy and rather than spend any more time complaining about shortcomings that I may see in other parties, it’s time to stop complaining and get the job done,” says Myhill-Jones. “I think what is needed in our communities no more than ever, is a government that is going to listen. Addressing issues that actually matter to the people in our communities.”

In the press release, Myhill-Jones said she notices the need to create not just jobs, but industries that can support families and the communities they live in.

Myhill-Jones said she wants to see affordable housing, pharmacy care for everyone, as well as introduce and utilize new green technologies.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and work for the people of the riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo as their representative, dedicated to truly listening to and serving the constituents,” said Myhill-Jones. “No matter what this process entails – I am more than willing to put my heart and soul into improving our communities, the riding and our country.”

