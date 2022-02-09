Gifting circles could hold ‘far-reaching consequences’ for those involved

Lawyer says penalties could range from fines and community service to 14 years in prison

As the 100 Mile RCMP continue to investigate a fraudulent gifting scheme circulating in the community, experts say recruiting into and reaping the benefits from such a scheme could have far-reaching consequences.

RCMP issued a warning Jan. 31 about the scheme, after local residents complained they had lost large sums of money. The scheme centres around the promise that a $5,000 “gift” will grow into a $40,000 payout following the recruitment of two new participants into the circle.

“From a civil perspective, it’s just run-of-the-mill fraud,” said Chris Carta, a lawyer and family mediator with Clear Legal in Surrey.

“You’re promising something that’s not going to happen, and you, on some level, know it’s not going to happen, given the nature of these things. Any time you induce someone to do something on a lie, that’s fraud, especially when it comes to money.”

Carta said those who take part in creating and recruiting for such a scheme could be subject to civil litigation filed by those who lost money.

They could also be subject to criminal charges, he said, noting that such fraudulent activities are listed as illegal in the Canadian Criminal Code.

Section 206 1(e) states anyone who “conducts, manages or is a party to any scheme, contrivance or operation of any kind which any person, on payment of any sum of money… shall become entitled under the scheme, contrivance or operation to receive from the person conducting or managing the scheme, contrivance or operation a larger sum of money,” is in contravention of the criminal code.

Carta said probation, fines and community service could be the penalty for a perpetrator if they have no criminal record and there are only a few victims. If the value of the offence is greater than $5,000, the potential penalty could be up to 10 to 14 years in prison.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, anyone who has taken the $40,000 cash proceeds from a gifting circle is required by tax law to claim the funds as income.

“Generally speaking, any proceeds received from this scheme would be considered income under the Income Tax Act,” said Hannah Wardell, media relations officer with the CRA. “Failure to report these amounts could result in a subsequent reassessment of the individual’s T1 return resulting in a possible tax liability – plus interest – and application of certain penalties.”

Those could include a charge of 10 per cent of the unreported amount, or 50 per cent of the tax assessed in respect to the under-reported income, depending on whether it was determined to be knowingly or not.

Failure to report income could also lead to a criminal investigation.

“Tax evasion is a crime,” Wardell said. “Wilful failure to follow the tax laws could result in serious consequences including criminal charges, prosecution, court-ordered fines, jail time and a criminal record.”

For the police investigating this type of scheme, Carta admitted the process can be difficult due to the clandestine way recruitment and communications are carried out.

“There’s no paperwork, and it’s not done with contracts. A lot of the time there aren’t even texts or emails,” he said. “They know it’s a little bit shady but they are blinded by the greed.”

In many cases, the recruitment is carried out by someone who is well-known in a community, giving the scheme a sense of legitimacy, he said.

“I think that’s often what happens, at least the cases that I’m familiar with,” he said. “It comes from someone who is a trusted individual. Otherwise, I have a hard time accepting that any right-minded person doesn’t know right away that it’s shady.”

The RCMP investigation into the local gifting circles is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile detachment at 250-395-2456 and refer to file number 2022-73.



