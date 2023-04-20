A Williams Lake drug store is warning of a recent phone scam where people are being asked to purchase $1,000 or $2,000 worth of gift cards. (Stock photo)

A Williams Lake drug store is warning of a recent phone scam where people are being asked to purchase $1,000 or $2,000 worth of gift cards. (Stock photo)

Gift card scam circulating in Williams Lake

Five people over two days came into a local drug store to purchase $1,000 and $2,000 worth

A Williams Lake drug store is warning the public about a gift card scam circulating this week in the city.

One of the store’s employee said Wednesday that five people came into the store in the last two days to buy $1,000 to $2,000 worth of gift cards.

When asked if they were buying the gift cards for themselves, the customers had someone on the cell phone at the time asking them to make the purchases.

Fortunately the customers were discouraged from buying the cards and did not.

In 2023 as of March 31, there have been 18,654 reports to the Canadian Fraud Centre with 12,094 victims of fraud for a loss of $133 million.

Statistics for 2022 are 92,078 reports of fraud, 57,578 victims of fraud for a loss of $531 million.

READ MORE: LOVE HURTS: Black Press Media journalist goes inside a romance scam


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ScamsWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver officers say they continued to beat Myles Gray because he continued to resist
Next story
With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Just Posted

Brenda Bailey, minister of jobs, economic development and innovation was in 100 Mile House on April 12 to talk about updates to the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure program. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
B.C. government plans to build a strong economy

A Williams Lake drug store is warning of a recent phone scam where people are being asked to purchase $1,000 or $2,000 worth of gift cards. (Stock photo)
Gift card scam circulating in Williams Lake

Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s frontman and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cod Gone Wild brings Newfoundland to 100 Mile House

It was a sold out crowd for the Big Country Shrine Club’s Prime Rib and King Crab Dinner Auction on Saturday, Apil 1. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shriners provides eligible children in British Columbia and Yukon with medically necessary equipment

Pop-up banner image