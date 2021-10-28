Gibraltar Mine workers take strike vote

The union representing more than 500 workers at Taseko Mine Ltd.’s Gibraltar Mine is holding strike vote meetings in Williams Lake and Quesnel this week and next.

Earlier in September and October the union presented a contract to its members and it was ‘overwhelmingly’ turned down, said Unifor Local 3018 president Curtis Finley Thursday.

“We’ve gone back to the company, talks have broken down, and the local is in the process of holding strike vote meetings and getting a strike vote,” Finley said. “Because of how the shifts work on site, we will be holding more more than one meeting just to accommodate everyone. As well, with the COVID-19 restrictions it limits the amount of people we can have at one meeting.”

Finley said the local is willing to meet with the company to try and resolve the issue without any labour dispute.

“The company knows what the hang-up is and what is holding this up,” he said noting he did not want to disclose any details about the dispute at this point.

Sean Magee, vice-president of corporate affairs, said Gibraltar management has been engaged in the collective bargaining process with representatives of the union for the past several months and even reached a tentative agreement in the fall.

“Productive discussions toward a new collective agreement are ongoing,” Magee said. “We fully respect the union’s position and the exercise of its collective bargaining rights, including the right to seek a strike mandate.”

Magee said the company remains committed to completing a new agreement at the bargaining table and is confident that a deal will “ultimately be reached that is fair and rewarding for all parties.”

Finley said the union’s meetings will continue into next week and after that he will have an answer on what will happen next.

Of the 700 people working at Gibraltar, about 530 are unionized employees.

