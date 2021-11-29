Curtis Finley, president of Unifor Local 3018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Curtis Finley, president of Unifor Local 3018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gibraltar Mine workers ratify 3-year contract, 68 per cent vote in favour

Unifor 3018 represents about 540 workers

The union representing workers at Gibraltar Mine has ratified a new three-year-contract with 68 per cent of members voting in favour.

“Late Friday we finished the voting. I am happy we were able to make a deal,” said Curtis Finley, president of Unifor 3018.

Finley the main issue during bargaining was to change the term of the contract from five to three years, which will give the union the opportunity to bargain more often.

This new agreement is retroactive to June 1, 2021 so in two and a half years, the union will be back in negotiations, he added.

“We believe the agreement to be fair, equitable and rewarding for all parties,” said Sean Magee, vice-president of corporate affairs for Taseko Mines Ltd.

Voting took place last week in Williams Lake and Quesnel and there are also members from Prince George and Kamloops, Finley said.

Of the 700 people working at Gibraltar Mine, about 53o of them are members of the union.

Prior to reaching a tentative agreement, 98 per cent of members voted in favour to strike.

Gibraltar Mine workers vote 98% in favour to strike


