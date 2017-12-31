Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

More than 100 people gathered in Kelowna Sunday morning to pay their respects to Clara Forman and her two young daughters.

The Kelowna mother and her girls, Karina and Yesenia, were honoured by family, friends and many of Clara’s colleagues in a Celebration of Life ceremony at a local hotel.

Clara, along with Karina and Yesenia, aged 7 and 8, were found dead earlier this month in their Kelowna home, the apparent victims of a triple homicide sometime between Dec. 17 and 19.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged in triple homicide

A fitness instructor at Good Life Fitness in Kelowna, several of Clara’s coworkers paid tribute to her and her daughters during the ceremony.

Fellow Good Life instructor Vince Cunanan said Clara possessed an infectious and positive personality.

“What I remember the most is Clara’s passionate spirit, always dedicated, always looking out for her teammates,” said Cunanan. “One of the things I’ll miss most is her presence, not only in everyone’s classes, but in all the classes.

“And her motivation and just her ability to pick everyone up, through and through.”

Jacob Forman remains in police custody and will be back in court Jan. 18, 2018, charged with three counts of second degree murder. He has not yet entered a plea.

READ MORE: Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.