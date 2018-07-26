Gas prices in Quesnel are some of the cheapest in the Cariboo. Melanie Law photo

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Quesnel’s fuel prices of 136.9 for regular unleaded gas is some of the cheapest in the region, according to gas price website Gasbuddy.com.

The First Nations gas station in the city’s Red Bluff area are even lower, at 131.9. Customers with First Nations status cards can refuel at Lhtako Gas and Convenience for $1.16 per litre.

Williams Lake stations are mostly selling fuel for 138.9, with a few stations holding at 136.9. Prices get significantly higher as motorists travel south: stations in 100 Mile House are charging 144.9 for regular gas.

And Prince George, to Quesnel’s north, is selling fuel for prices in line with Williams Lake, at 138.9. Fuel in Prince George is often sold for less than in smaller cities, but Quesnel’s prices are beating the northern municipality.

Quesnel’s prices are far from the lowest in the province, however: stations in Dawson Creek, north and east of Quesnel, are charging just 128.9 for fuel, and some stations in Abbotsford in the Lower Mainland are charging 130.9.

Our eastern neighbours in Alberta have all of B.C. beat, with prices as low as 117.9 in some cities.

editor@quesnelobserver.com
