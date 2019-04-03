The sudden spike in prices is still mainly attributed to two of B.C.’s major suppliers in the Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Gas prices in Vancouver have spiked and analysts predict they’ll be going up again.

Prices were as high as 161.9 cents a litre at some stations on Wednesday.

The sudden increase is still mainly attributed to two of B.C.’s major suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel, according to Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, which monitors fuel pricing information and data.

The Shell Anacortes and BP Cherry Point refineries were further strained when other suppliers in California had troubles at their plants, McTeague said, including maintenance and an explosion.

READ MORE: Gas prices spike in Lower Mainland

“There is a crunch in terms of supply and demand along much of the U.S. Pacific coast,” he said. “There is only a finite amount of fuel.”

McTeague said it’s difficult to predict whether prices will be coming down soon, but there could be some relief when the refineries are back up and running.

“I think all of B.C. has been hit pretty hard – Vancouver, Victoria, I would even say the Interior because we have gasoline coming down the Trans Mountain pipeline, but it’s oversubscribed,” meaning it’s at capacity.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today
Next story
One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Just Posted

Local incidents involving knife and multiple area thefts

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Prescribed burning planned for Chimney and Felker Lake areas

The burns will take place between April 3 and 30, depending on weather and venting conditions

Invasive Species Council to host agricultural pests workshop in Williams Lake

The one-day workshop is free and open to all ag producers on Tuesday, April 16

B.C.’s top court halts Taseko’s exploratory drilling, again

An injunction is granted while Supreme Court decides whether to hear Tsilhqot’in National Government appeal

Dates set for public feedback on caribou recovery agreements

Meetings will be held in Williams Lake and Quesnel

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

Most Read