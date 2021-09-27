Gas crews working in 108

Work is expected to go into November

Natural gas crews will be working in 108 Mile Ranch for the next several weeks, undertaking planned maintenance along the Enbridge pipeline that runs through the community.

The work is set to take place along the pipeline through to the end of November, north of Kallum Drive and west of Kitwanga Drive, according to an Enbridge release.

“Enbridge is planning to replace an approximate 100-metre segment of 36-inch diameter natural gas pipeline,” the release states. “This essential work is part of maintaining a safe and reliable system and is required by the Canadian Energy Regulator and consistent with the Canadian Standards Association.”

Residents in the area – west of 108 Mile Lake – can expect to see additional traffic as equipment and resources are brought in to undertake the work, and Enbridge will implement traffic control when needed. Some recreational trails in the 108 Ranch greenbelt may be temporary closed to facilitate the work but signs will be put up to indicate any closures or detours.


