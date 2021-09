Garbage pickup is delayed in 108 Mile Ranch today, Sept. 9.

Residents asked to leave totes out, as collection will start this afternoon, Sept. 9

Curbside garbage pick-up was delayed in 108 Mile Ranch this morning, Sept. 9, due to a truck breakdown.

It will begin this afternoon and residents are asked to leave their totes out.

The Cariboo Regional District apologies for any inconvenience.

100 Mile House