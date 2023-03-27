Funeral for two Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to family dispute

Today’s service is not open to the public but there will be a livestream

Police salute during a procession to a funeral home for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan in Edmonton on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A regimental funeral is set to be held Monday for the two officers, who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A regimental funeral is set to be held today for two Edmonton police officers who were shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.

Police say a 2 1/2-kilometre procession from the Alberta legislature to Rogers Place in Edmonton’s downtown is scheduled to begin just before noon.

The funeral for Const. Travis Jordan, who was 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, who was 30, is planned to be held in the afternoon at the home arena for the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League.

The service is not open to the public but there will be a livestream, which is to be broadcast in an outdoor plaza near the arena.

Police have said the officers were responding to a family dispute at a northwest apartment complex on March 16, when the teen shot at them multiple times.

They said the boy next shot and wounded his mother during a struggle for the gun, then shot and killed himself.

Police said the same gun had been used in a shooting days earlier at a nearby Pizza Hut, leaving a man injured.

Police had also been called to the boy’s home in November. Police said he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for an assessment.

The day of the deadly shooting, the boy’s mother called saying she was having trouble with her son. Police said there was no indication the boy had a gun or that the officers were walking into a high-risk or dangerous situation.

“We are beyond words as we continue to grieve this unspeakable loss,” Jordan’s family said in a statement released by police Sunday.

Jordan, who grew up in Nova Scotia, had been with the Edmonton force for 8 1/2 years.

Ryan was a paramedic before he became an Edmonton officer 5 1/2 years ago. His wife is expecting their first child.

“He was a multi-talented individual, dedicated friend, respected colleague, active community member and volunteer, and compassionate first responder whose calling was to help those in need,” his family said in the statement.

