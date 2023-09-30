Funeral details revealed for slain B.C. Mountie

A regimental funeral for Rick O’Brien will be on Oct. 4 at Langley Events Centre

A regimental funeral service will be held for Const. Rick O’Brien on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Langley Events Centre. (Special to The News)

Those looking to pay their respects to the Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien, who was tragically killed last week while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, will now have a way to do that, with funeral details being released Friday evening.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, there will be a regimental funeral held at the Langley Events Centre.

The funeral will include a procession as well as a memorial service with a final salute for Const. O’Brien.

Seating inside the facility will be reserved for family, invited guests, designated officials, and uniformed first responders participating in the funeral march.

But members of the public will be able to watch the procession along 202A Street as first responders will march northbound, starting at 76th Avenue and continuing all the way to the Langly Events Centre.

The actual funeral will also be shown on several television networks, in addition to a live stream hosted by the RCMP at www.youtube.com/rcmptv.

In order to show solidarity with the RCMP and the O’Brien family, members of the public are being asked to wear red on Oct. 4 instead of purchasing flowers or other gifts.

As a result of the regimental funeral, several areas around the Langley Events Centre will be affected between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Temporary road closures will be in effect at:

• 80th Avenue, between 200th Street and 204th Street

• 76th Avenue, between 200th Street and 202A Street

• 202A Street, between 74B Avenue and 80th Avenue

Anyone needing access to the other facilities within the Langley Events Centre will be required to use the 200th Street entrance to the building.

O’Brien’s funeral service will start at 2 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

funeralRCMP