Braydon Luscombe during the downhill race of the Kimberley World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup finals. A fundraising run is starting Friday in Penticton for the Paralympian. Roger Witney photo

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

A fundraiser for Vancouver Island para-alpine skier Braydon Luscombe was scheduled to begin Nov. 2 in Penticton.

During the 10-day, 432-kilometre run from the Okanagan to Luscombe’s home town of Victoria organizers are hoping to raise $6,000 and raise awareness for the sport.

The money will be used to help cover team fees and equipment costs for the skier, costs all athletes are required to cover.

The 26-year-old, from Duncan, has been a member of the Canadian Paralympic Ski Team for seven years and has competed in the last two Paralympic games Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Luscombe became an amputee at age five when he lost his right leg to necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating disease).

According to run organizers the young athlete has never expected to be treated any differently or let his amputation slow him down.

Donations can be made on the site by pledging a per kilometre amount or flat donation.

People wishing to help can also go to the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from Nov. 2 to 12 and purchase or fill a Growler Cask and $2 will go to the fundraiser.

A former prospect athlete who moved up to the national team in 2011 after forerunning at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Winter Games, Luscombe has recorded 23 top-10 finishes at IPC World Cup races since his first World Cup season (2012).

At the 2017 World Championships, Luscombe had a top-ten finish in downhill. In the 2016-17 season, he had two sixth-place finishes.

To date $1,056 has been pledged on the website: https://pledgeit.org/run-for-luscombe2018

Previous story
2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

First poppy pinned in 100 Mile House

This is mayor Mitch Campsall’s 11th year receiving the first poppy of the season

100 Mile House Post Office presents local first responders with plaques

‘We just wanted to make sure that we recognize them’

Benefit concert raises $400 and 179.4 lbs of food for 100 Mile Food Bank

A concert for a cause

Wheels are in motion for bus service through the Cariboo

“We’re kind of doing this on a wing and a prayer sort of thing.”

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

One last search for missing Kamloops man before snow falls

The parents of Ryan Shtuka have returned to Sun Peaks before winter

Funeral to be held for 97-year-old synagogue attack victim

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence

Canadian astronaut who flew to space but faced biggest challenges on solid ground

Dave Williams was three years away from the planned 2007 space station mission, but suddenly everything was on hold.

2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Security guard attacked with bear spray, Taser in attempted fuel theft

Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect with dark-coloured pickup truck, tidy tank in back

Online sexual exploitation leads to jail time for B.C. man

Seamus Weeks will be on sex offender registry for life

Most Read