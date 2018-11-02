Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Braydon Luscombe during the downhill race of the Kimberley World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup finals. A fundraising run is starting Friday in Penticton for the Paralympian. Roger Witney photo

A fundraiser for Vancouver Island para-alpine skier Braydon Luscombe was scheduled to begin Nov. 2 in Penticton.

During the 10-day, 432-kilometre run from the Okanagan to Luscombe’s home town of Victoria organizers are hoping to raise $6,000 and raise awareness for the sport.

The money will be used to help cover team fees and equipment costs for the skier, costs all athletes are required to cover.

The 26-year-old, from Duncan, has been a member of the Canadian Paralympic Ski Team for seven years and has competed in the last two Paralympic games Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Luscombe became an amputee at age five when he lost his right leg to necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating disease).

According to run organizers the young athlete has never expected to be treated any differently or let his amputation slow him down.

Donations can be made on the site by pledging a per kilometre amount or flat donation.

People wishing to help can also go to the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from Nov. 2 to 12 and purchase or fill a Growler Cask and $2 will go to the fundraiser.

A former prospect athlete who moved up to the national team in 2011 after forerunning at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Winter Games, Luscombe has recorded 23 top-10 finishes at IPC World Cup races since his first World Cup season (2012).

At the 2017 World Championships, Luscombe had a top-ten finish in downhill. In the 2016-17 season, he had two sixth-place finishes.

To date $1,056 has been pledged on the website: https://pledgeit.org/run-for-luscombe2018