A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

As a full year passes since April Parisian was last seen, her family and friends are redoubling their efforts to bring her home.

Parisian’s sister, Laura Hall, recently set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for billboards to be installed along major highways throughout the Fraser Valley, keeping April’s name in the spotlight in the hopes of bringing her home.

“We plea for the public’s help to donate money, resources and help us fundraise in order to assist us in the search for April,” Hall wrote on the fundraising page. “We have raised funds to pay for the billboards but need help with the construction costs and labor. We would also like to raise funds to be able to offer a cash reward to anyone who aids in the direct result of bringing April home.

“Please help us bring home our Sister, Daughter, Mother and dear friend,” she continued. “She is deeply missed by so many.”

RELATED: Candlelight vigil in Hope Saturday for April Parisian, missing for seven weeks

The campaign goal is set at $25,000. As of Thursday, April 8, the fundraiser has reached just over $800 from 23 donors.

The fundraiser can be found by searching “Missing: Search for April Lee-Ann Parisian” on GoFundMe.

April Parisian is described by police as an Indigenous female, aged 45, with blonde hair and blue eyes, 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall, weighing 127 kilograms (280 pounds.). Her family last heard from her on April 5 of last year.

RELATED: Searchers go into Spuzzum backcountry to look for April Parisian

Anyone with information on Parisian or her whereabouts is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Search for April Facebook group is active with consistent updates, fundraising efforts, and ways you can help. The group can be found at Facebook.com/groups/searchforapril.

April’s cousin Tammy Francis said the family is looking for leads on potential places to install the billboard. Any leads can be sent to news@hopestandard.com or posted directly on the Search for April Facebook group.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hopemissing First NationsMissing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies
Next story
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel is home to the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)
UNBC to offer elementary education program in Quesnel

Students will take classes with peers in Terrace, complete placements in Quesnel

Keith Jackson is the owner of Jackson’s Social Club and Brewhouse, which offers patio dining. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Restrictions bite into restaurant profits

Customers help by supporting takeout, patio dining

A death at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna was reported in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak April 7. (Google Maps)
Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

Bugle Boy by Bobbie Crane went for $1,000. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists bring home the gold in Wranglers’ silent bid auction

Auction nets $5,100 for the hockey club’s upcoming season.

The Easter Bunny joins Ken Fryer, bacl left, in offering treats to Sylvia Price, Brenda Heine and Josie Sanford, who participated on foot in the 100 Mile House Wranglers drive-thru barbecue fundraiser at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Saturday, April 3.
Fans driven to support 100 Mile House Wranglers

More than 2,000 raised at drove-thru fundraiser

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. businesses hurt by COVID ‘circuit breaker’ can apply for grants up to $10K

Program is expected to help up to 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s receiving after the province decided to grant Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority.
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

Most Read