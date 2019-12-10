What’s left of the home after the fire broke out on Friday, Dec. 6 at 3556 Bradley Creek Rd. (Submitted photo)

Fundraiser underway for a Forest Grove family after fire destroys everything

Fire occurred at 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 at 3556 Bradley Creek Rd

A fundraiser is underway for a Forest Grove family who lost everything in a fire that destroyed their home.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, the 3556 Bradley Creek Rd residence was engulfed in flames with nobody home. According to Shannon Wagner, Fire Chief of the Forest Grove Volunteer Department, the residence was outside of the fire district and dispatch had been turned down.

“I came home to my house engulfed in flames,” said Marlo Wollen, the homeowner. “My husband must’ve left half an hour before to pick up our kids from school.”

Wollen said they believe the fire started from an electrical problem but there is no way of telling.

“It was horrible,” said Wollen. “I saw smoke as I was coming down the hill towards the house. As I drove in towards my house all I could see was flames.”

The family is currently staying with a neighbour.

Wollen’s mother, Cheryl, created a GoFundMe account, found here, that raised $1,775 in the first 24 hours. The fundraiser is aiming to raise about $10,000 to help the family rebuild what was lost.

One resident donated $50, saying how devastating this can be for a family.

“People were so generous when I lost my home a year ago and I hope that help from your friends, family and the community can ease the trauma during this time,” the post read.

Wollen said her dog Remington has been missing since the fire on Friday (Dec. 6). Remington is a seven-year-old rottweiler. If anyone spots him in the Bradley Creek or Ruth Lake area to contact a local veterinary or Wollen at 250-706-3408.

“The support from the community has been amazing,” said Wollen.

