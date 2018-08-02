“Funding through taxation was not a viable option,” for Mount Timothy Ski Area

While local government is supportive of the Mount Timothy Ski Area, they concluded that funding through taxation was not a viable option, says CRD chair Margo Wagner following our recent story that the ski area is up for sale.

“I know the society is disappointed, but I can assure you that our joint decision was not made lightly. We are fully supportive of Mount Timothy and recognize the value it brings to our area, but, unfortunately, we came to the decision that funding through taxation is not a viable option.”

After a request from Mount Timothy Ski Society, the South Cariboo and Central Cariboo Joint Committees met in-camera in May to discuss the possibility of developing a regional recreation tax funding model between the CRD, the City of Williams Lake, the District of 100 Mile and the Mount Timothy Ski Society, which would require a referendum. After extensive discussion, the southern and central joint committees decided unanimously to deny the request from the Society.

Following that decision, the CRD Board ratified the decision in-camera on May 25 and brought the resolution out of in-camera for public release. Chair Wagner emailed the Mount Timothy Ski Society to inform them of the decision and an official joint letter was sent two weeks later signed by Chair Wagner, Mayor Campsall and Mayor Cobb.

“We hope to provide assistance to Mount Timothy in sourcing grant and funding opportunities, including grants through the CRD, but the Board and the joint committees felt we could not guarantee a regular source of funding at this time,” says Wagner.

