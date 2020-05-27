Funding available for South Cariboo charities

Funding is part of the Government of Canada’s $350 million Emergency Support Fund

There are some new funds that charities in the South Cariboo can apply for.

The Prince George Community Foundation (PGCF) announced this week it will provide $197,630 to support local charities responding to COVID-19. The funds are part of the Government of Canada’s $350 million Emergency Support Fund (ECSF).

South Cariboo Community Enchancement Foundation (SCCEF) spokesperson Lisa De Paoli says the PGCF applied on behalf of a number of organizations, including SCCEF, because they have a charitable number.

Local charities can apply to the PGCF and they’ll review the applications weekly, says De Paoli. When the PGCF receives an application from the South Cariboo they’ll contact the SCCEF for feedback, which is why local charities are eligible.

“Then they’ll make a decision within seven to 10 days of receiving the application.”

The funding is intended for vulnerable groups such as children, single moms, elderly, people who’ve lost jobs because of COVID-19, people with mental illness or chronic diseases and Indigenous groups, says De Paoli.

Organizations with a charitable number would get the funding directly, she says, adding that other groups may still be eligible but in that case, the funds would be handled by PGCF.

De Paoli says to think of projects in the $5,000 to $15,000 range and that it can be for capital funding.

“An example would be if an organization needs to buy computers in order to be able to communicate with their clients. They need I-pads. They need some kind of technology because it’s such a big thing right now in terms of how we can receive service while still being socially distant but a lot of the smaller organizations don’t have that technology.”

De Paoli says she thinks the funding is excellent adding it’s backdated to April.

If anyone has questions, they can contact Mindy Stroet at PGCF (mindystroet@pgcf.ca) or De Paoli (lisad8@telus.net).

For more information, visit the Community Foundations of Canada website (www.communityfoundations.ca) or the PGCF website (pgcf.ca).

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

Just Posted

Funding available for South Cariboo charities

Funding is part of the Government of Canada’s $350 million Emergency Support Fund

Cow moose campaign gets political support in bid to shut down B.C.’s antlerless hunt

BC Liberals call out NDP for increasing antlerless hunt

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend about 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

100 Mile RCMP seek help in second stolen credit card case

The use amounted to over $1,000

100 Mile RCMP seek help in stolen credit card case

Card was used at multiple locations in 100 Mile House

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

Most Read