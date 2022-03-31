Indigenous cultural centre in 108 Mile Ranch set to get funding

Federal minister on hand Thursday to announce grant for facility at 108 Heritage Site

Plans for a long-awaited Indigenous cultural centre in the South Cariboo are expected to move forward thanks to a multi-million dollar federal funding boost being announced Thursday afternoon.

Marc Millar, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, is expected to announce a $4 million grant to be awarded to the Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society (NSCS) for the centre during a gathering at the 108 Mile Heritage Site today.

The grant, funded through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, will go toward the construction of a public facility aimed at preserving and exhibiting materials of educational, historical and cultural value.

Plans for the centre have been in the works for several years, and the lease of a two-acre parcel of land adjacent to the 108 Heritage Site was signed by the NSCS in 2014, following an invitation several years earlier by the 100 Mile House & District Historical Society.

Today’s announcement will include speeches by Canim Lake Band Kukpi7 (Chief) Helen Henderson, Dog Creek – Canoe Creek Kukpi& (Chief) Hilary (Hank) Adams, Millar and Irene Gilbert, president of the NSCS.

“The collaboration on the cultural centre between the governments of B.C. and Canada and the Northern Secwépemc cultural society is an excellent example of truth and reconciliation,” Henderson said in a release prior to the announcement. “The Canim Lake Band views the establishment of this cultural centre as a concrete step to asserting our indigenous identity in Secwépemcúl̕ecw.”

More to come…



100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District