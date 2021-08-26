Fun fair cancelled due to COVID-19

A fun fair organized by Lakeland Veterinary to raise money to help offset costs for abandoned animal care has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. (Black Press photo).

A family fun fair planned for Centennial Park this weekend has been cancelled, due to the recently implemented COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings.

The event – set to take place this Sunday – was planned as a fundraiser for Lakeland Veterinary Clinic to help offset costs for abandoned animal care.

“It has impacted us huge,” said Krystal Dickinson, co-owner of the clinic. “This event was supposed to help us get back some money from all the surrendered animals we have had this summer. We are sitting at a negative balance as we help them.”

The clinic is still hoping to raise some funds by way of a raffle – information about prizes and tickets can be found on their Facebook page, or by calling the clinic at 250- 395-3110.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House