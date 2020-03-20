Planned blocks and treatment units on the 99 Mile Hill. (Steve Capling map)

Fuel break work at 99 Mile Hill may start as early as this summer

Flagging ribbon was placed in February

Planning work has been progressing on the Fuel Break units at the 99 Mile Woodlot, according to Steve Capling with DWB Consulting. He adds it should not be confused with the salvage logging that happened in late-February to early March that removed spruce and pine blowdown from the northwest corner of the woodlot in a cutblock that was referred last summer.

“Three units are planned to establish the fuel breaks. Block A is a 30-metre wide hand treatment unit that runs along the south side of the CNR rail tracks. Block B is a 50-metre wide hand treatment unit that runs along the north side of Ainsworth Road from the Highway 97 junction to the parking lot at the Ski Clubhouse. Block C is a 100 m wide mechanical harvest shaded fuel break that will run from behind the parking lot to the north-west to join up with the salvage clear cut.”

Planning has been on-going for the past year on the fuel break proposal. Two open houses have been held – one in February 2019 and one in September 2019.

“Discussion has occurred with FLNRO, BC Rec Sites & Trails and the Nordic Ski Club,” says Capling.

Flagging ribbon was placed in February 2020, according to Capling and referrals are being sent out for comment in late March.

‘The District of 100 Mile House continues to work with trail users in the woodlot to accommodate the many uses that occur at the woodlot. Work on the fuel breaks may start as early as this summer pending funding approvals.”

forestry

