From the Free Press Archives

29 YEARS AGO (1990): Friends and family were reeling over the senseless death of Interlakes resident Jim Thomas, 37, who was killed in Chile when a bomb hidden in a baseball bat exploded during a game of softball. Thomas, who planned on spending several months in Chile on business, was walking to the plate during a game between a Canadian-U.S. embassy team and the University of Chile when the bomb went off. Two Canadian diplomats in the stands suffered minor injuries.

19 YEARS AGO (2000): The president of the Council of Forest Industries had visited 100 Mile House during a tour to spotlight the troubling industry with a bright future. Provinces such as Newfoundland were experiencing growth in their forest sector but according to Ron McDonald that was not happening in British Columbia. McDonald suggested the province to move back to a results code like other jurisdictions. He said it would streamline the process and cut down the red tape.

15 YEARS AGO (2004): 100 Mile House was the subject of a federally funded study on homelessness. The Quesnel-based New Focus Society (NFS) received funding through the Federal National Homeless Initiative program to compile a study on homelessness in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Quesnel. The study focused on speaking to the homeless in the area, assessing their needs and what could be done to help. The report would be accessible for 100 Mile to help determine the future needs.

14 YEARS AGO (2005): The kick-off to the Northern B.C. Winter Games was a triumph for the community and the games planning staff. Between 400 and 500 people came out to witness the torch lighting and take part in the festivities according to Valinda Boyd, the director of ceremonies and special events. From start to finish the event ran for 35 minutes that included speeches and a torch run. “It wasn’t just a small group, the whole community came out and participated,” said Boyd.

8 YEARS AGO (2011): British Columbia First Nations and the provincial government have reached an agreement for a new governance structure for a landmark First Nation Health Authority, the first of its kind in Canada. The transfer of responsibility and funding for health care will streamline administration, encourage the integration of the federally and provincially-funded health services and allow decisions to be made closer to home. The transfer was tentatively planned to take place by 2013.

