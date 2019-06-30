From the Free Press Archives

21 Years Ago (1998): A $9,000 cheque was presented by the South Cariboo Truckers Association to the 100 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department rounded off the $121,000 required to purchase the new rescue truck. The presentation of the cheque was made by Jerry McKinnon and Cliff Lewis at the Fire Hall. The truck had been ordered in the previous year. Firefights were “very pleased” to see a donation like that made to the department.

15 Years Ago (2004): The Forest Grove delegation that appeared before the School District No. 27 board did not change the minds of the board’s trustees. The delegation had gone to the board meeting as part of their continued fight to keep the rural school open. The board stuck to their decision and close the school at the end of the school year. Students would be transferred to Buffalo Creek Elementary the following school year.

11 Years Ago (2008): The increase in gas prices was hitting some local residents harder than others. Robert Pacaud, a resident from 70 Mile said sometimes he couldn’t afford gas or travel to a doctors appointment because he was on a pension. “Everything I buy costs more because of the price of gas is so high.” Pacaud expressed his frustration with the carbon tax that came into effect on July 1, 2008.

8 Years Ago (2011): The South Cariboo Meat Co-op (SCMC) had held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new abattoir that would construct along Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. The ceremony saw roughly 50 people in attendance. After a recent change moved the site to its current location, SCMC former chair Gus Horn said to ensure all key aspects were in place and planning was done properly, the facility will have a new revised scheduled date.

2 Years Ago (2017): Five new firefighters were on the job with the 100 Mile House Fire Rescue team. The training process took up most of their weekend time for two months through the spring. The new members brought the team Fire Rescue team to 30 members, 28 of those fell into the paid-on-call roster, while holding day jobs outside of firefighting as well. For the small fire hall, 100 Mile House Fire Cheif Roger Hollander said the detachment was quite busy.