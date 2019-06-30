From the Free Press Archives

21 Years Ago (1998): A $9,000 cheque was presented by the South Cariboo Truckers Association to the 100 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department rounded off the $121,000 required to purchase the new rescue truck. The presentation of the cheque was made by Jerry McKinnon and Cliff Lewis at the Fire Hall. The truck had been ordered in the previous year. Firefights were “very pleased” to see a donation like that made to the department.

15 Years Ago (2004): The Forest Grove delegation that appeared before the School District No. 27 board did not change the minds of the board’s trustees. The delegation had gone to the board meeting as part of their continued fight to keep the rural school open. The board stuck to their decision and close the school at the end of the school year. Students would be transferred to Buffalo Creek Elementary the following school year.

11 Years Ago (2008): The increase in gas prices was hitting some local residents harder than others. Robert Pacaud, a resident from 70 Mile said sometimes he couldn’t afford gas or travel to a doctors appointment because he was on a pension. “Everything I buy costs more because of the price of gas is so high.” Pacaud expressed his frustration with the carbon tax that came into effect on July 1, 2008.

8 Years Ago (2011): The South Cariboo Meat Co-op (SCMC) had held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new abattoir that would construct along Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. The ceremony saw roughly 50 people in attendance. After a recent change moved the site to its current location, SCMC former chair Gus Horn said to ensure all key aspects were in place and planning was done properly, the facility will have a new revised scheduled date.

2 Years Ago (2017): Five new firefighters were on the job with the 100 Mile House Fire Rescue team. The training process took up most of their weekend time for two months through the spring. The new members brought the team Fire Rescue team to 30 members, 28 of those fell into the paid-on-call roster, while holding day jobs outside of firefighting as well. For the small fire hall, 100 Mile House Fire Cheif Roger Hollander said the detachment was quite busy.

Previous story
Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors
Next story
Hong Kong braces for more protests on handover anniversary

Just Posted

The stampede is back in Bridge Lake

Cowboys and girls will be invading Bridge Lake for the annual stampede on June 29

National Indigenous Peoples Day recalls history, brings cross-cultural connection

“The kids all call us Kye7e (grandmother). Now we are in the Kye7e’s footsteps.”

Business as usual: local owners respond to recent mill closures

‘Forestry is not a forever industry’

Inverness Caledonian Thistle takes interest in young 100 Mile House soccer players

The professional soccer club has forged a link with an u8 soccer team in 100 Mile House

Local artist and teacher recalls history through art

Ella Gilbert shared her story at the Friendship Centre on National Indigenous Peoples Day

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

Most Read