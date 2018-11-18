From the Free Press archives

36 Years Ago (1982): The future of a proposed South Cariboo Sub-regional Recreation Commission was in the hands of politicians following a public meeting. The 28 people who showed up at the meeting voted 24 to four to have the recommendations of the report drawn up as a resolution to go before the Cariboo Regional District. If the CRD passed the resolution, the rec commission would be set up in 1983 and levy tax rates to a maximum of two mills without a referendum.

29 Years Ago (1989): The Ministry of Forest and Ainsworth Lumber were working out the details of a timber harvesting licence for an oriented strandboard plant, said Ainsworth spokesman Kelly McCloskey. “we’re identifying issues and will be meeting over the next few months to iron them out and get a signed document.” The $60 million OSB plant, once underway, was expected to about 18 months to construct. “I know David Ainsworth is wanting to get it constructed as soon as possible.”

24 Years Ago (1994): The District of 100 Mile House was faced with possibly having to turn over more than $250,000 per year for RCMP services, a bill that was being covered by the federal and provincial governments for communities with populations under 5,000. It stemmed from a report by the federal Joint Committee on Policing Costs which examined five community police financing options, one of which was reducing the population requirement to less than 2,000.

16 Years Ago (2002): The Canim Lake General Store postal outlet was set to reopen five weeks after it made provincial history. The franchisee breached the contract by refusing service to two box-holders, the first such experience in B.C. history. “We’ve got the matter resolved,” said Bob Taylor, operations manager for Canada Post. “It was a matter of everybody walking it out and it wasn’t a serious problem.” He didn’t have any numbers but Taylor said a lot of people wrote their concerns.

9 Years Ago (2009): A better and faster job of snow clearing for less money is what Interior Roads was looking forward to, as the company had purchased a new style of ice blades from Sweden. Interior Roads quality manager Phil Doddridge said the blades were made of hardened steel with a honeycomb look. He added that they will cut better and sharper, which would reduce fuel consumption, as well as being lighter and easier to attach. “It’s better for the public and cheaper for the company.”

