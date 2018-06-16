From the Free Press archives

37 Years Ago (1981): A school head lice infestation was being brought under control, with the infection rate dropping from 13 percent of the student body to three to five per cent. Nurses stressed the importance for mothers to check their children and every person in the family, every week throughout the summer to ensure that infestation neither took place or reoccurred. The epidemic had closed schools in the Lower Mainland earlier in the year.

29 Years Ago (1989): Local Businessman Michael Ainsworth just missed the bloody upheaval in Tiananmen Square. He was there when marshall law was first imposed but home in time to be spared the violent suppression. He said he went to the square on two occasions and that it was filled with over a million protestors both times. “The students never thought they were in danger, and there was no indication at all of what was about to happen.”

25 Years Ago (1993): In addition to an unsettled contract, School District 27 continued to wrestle with what to do with their teaching personnel amid unprecedented layoffs. Thirty-three teachers were surplused, after their jobs were eliminated due to funding or enrollment changes. An additional 23 continuing teachers were laid off and nearly 50 temporary contracts were set to expire at the end of the month.

18 Years Ago (2000): Natural gas prices were set to go up 38 per cent. “We don’t determine the prices,” said BC Gas spokesperson Vern Prior. “Natural gas is traded as a commodity in the marketplace and it’s determined by supply and demand. Prior said the North American demand for natural gas had been growing tremendously, because of booming economies and growing populations.

8 Years Ago (2010): The Fight HST petition, which had been circulating around the province, was going to Elections BC on June 30, close to a week ahead of its July 5 deadline. The anti-Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) initiative reached the Elections BC mandate of signatures from 10 per cent of registered voters in every riding by the end of May. The Cariboo-Chilcotin had collected 8,317 signatures, far exceeding the 15 per cent target of 2,998.

From the Free Press archives

