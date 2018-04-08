From the Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): A $50,000 rest area was developed at the 108 Mile Ranch. The driving force behind the project was the 100 Mile House Historical Society, which recognized the potential of the donation by 108 Mile Ranch of several acres of land along the highway. The $50,000 was earmarked to construct a new building with restrooms, a sceptic field and, in a later phase, a fully landscaped site. It was called the 108 Mile Lakeshore Historic Site and bordered the lake.

31 Years Ago (1987): Mayor Donna Barnett said she enjoys a well-crafted April Fool’s joke as much as anyone but that the Hollywood movie hoax that had businesses and would be extras calling the village office for appointments had gone too far. “I’m disappointed that someone would have gone to this extreme and all this extra work to build up false hopes about jobs in a place with so much unemployment,” she said at the time.

26 Years Ago (1992): A BC Rail train was forced to make an emergency stop in the Lac la Hache area after two teenage boys were spotted placing spikes onto the tracks. “It was potentially a very dangerous situation,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Cliff Lindsay at the time. “This is just the most recent. We have ad other reports, including one in the Lone Butte area. The train was delayed for about 10 minutes.

15 Years Ago (2003): Twenty-seven companies were set to be affected by the provincial government’s reallocation for logging rights. The ministry would take 20 per cent of timber held by those major licensees and put it up for auction. In return for the tenure licensees were to share a $200 million compensation package. “We’ve agreed for a number of years that there needed to be some tenure reforms, ” said Industrial, Wood and Allied Workers Unions president Wade Fisher. “I think it’s going too far.”

8 Years Ago (2010): Cariboo fire restrictions went into place a month early, prohibiting open fire larger than one metre high and one metre wide. The dry conditions after a warm winter increase the risk of forest fires, said fire information officer Kim Steinbart at the time. Then 100 MIle House Fire Rescue chief Darrell Blades said the ban would also apply to the municipality with only campfires allowed.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy

Just Posted

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man’s $20,000 emergency airfare

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

From the Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): A $50,000 rest area was developed at the… Continue reading

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Role models

A weekly sports column by the Free Press

Online data and security

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sedin twins wrap up stellar NHL careers

Edmonton beats Vancouver 3-2 in final game for Canucks legends

B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Humboldt Broncos

Organizers are asking people to wear any sports jersey on Thursday, April 12.

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

Masri, whose parents are from Syria, volunteered with other doctors for two weeks in the war-torn country in 2011

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says he believes it’s his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy

Peter Soberlak and other former Swift Current Broncos teammates headed to Saskatchewan

Most Read