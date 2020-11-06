Free Press Archives

From the Free Press Archives

4 YEARS AGO (2016): It was standing room only at the launch of Chris Harris’ final photography book at the 108 Mile Community Hall. Entitled British Columbia’s Cariboo Chilcotin Coast- A Photographer’s Journey, Harris said the book was a culmination of 25 years of exploring and photographing the region. While it included old images, most were photos never before seen by the general public of places most people have never before visited. The book’s images were presented via a custom made audio-video presentation created by Ken Marshall featuring an original score by the Los Angeles-based sound engineer.

8YEARS AGO (2012): A local man driving at excessive speeds on Highway 97 was lucky to be alive after crashing into Little Bridge Creek. 100 Mile RCMP had responded to complaints of a Nissan Pathfinder speeding through Lac La Hache and then clocked the vehicle going through 108 Mile Ranch at 174 km/h. RCMP moved to block the car as it sped towards 100 Mile House, crossing into oncoming traffic. The driver lost control after crossing the raised meridian south of Exeter Station Road, careened through two lanes of traffic, hit a power pole and continued across an open field where the car became airborne, flipped, and landed in the creek.

16YEARS AGO (2004): Large crowds turned out for the locally written and staged production of The Journey. Director Colleen Whidden employed the help of several adults to help lead the many children involved in the production. Set in the South Cariboo, the play told the story of Erin being spirited away by White Angels after she and her friends argued over how to spend their summer holidays. Despite the young age of many of the actors, the children were able to stay engaged, deliver their lines and sing, much to the crowd’s delight.

32YEARS AGO (1988): Joe Jongbloets and his five-year-old grandson Allen were found safe and sound after going missing for over 20 hours. The pair had gone hunting for grouse in the afternoon and when they didn’t return, Joe’s wife Clasina called the police, who started a search that involved 60 people. Joe and Allen, meanwhile, had taken a wrong turn and as darkness fell made their way towards a cabin, where they lit a fire to keep warm. When they emerged from the bush the next morning at 9:30 a.m. Joe was shocked to see so many people and cars around his home looking for him.

Most Read