From the Free Press Archives

27 YEARS AGO (1992): The mountain pine beetle infestation was far more serious in 1992 than in 1991, according to Forest Service spokesman Gary Beaudry. While the service was still committed to its five-year development plan, specific logging was going to have to take place during the winter if the beetle situation was to be controlled. Aerial surveys over 2,000 hectares in the 100 Mile Forest District revealed that 800 hectares were infested with the mountain pine beetle.

25 YEARS AGO (1994): Hospitals were paying laid-off workers to stay home, according to the B.C. Liberal party. The party said taxpayers paid $43 million over a period of 16 months to pay employees displaced from the changes to the health care system. Under the act, health care employees were still receiving their full salary plus any increases, until they were placed with new jobs. In 100 Mile, the hospital paid out $53,000 to displaced employees over a 7.5 month period.

17 YEARS AGO (2002): The second outbreak of gastroenteritis was declared at the Mill Site Lodge. Fourteen of the 25 residents contracted the infectious disease. The first outbreak had been declared by the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control at Fischer Place on Nov. 26. Of the 72 residents and workers, 32 suffered from gastroenteritis. “We feel fortunate we’ve not seen, as a result of this, more serious illness,” said Mary Shennum, who was the acting site manager.

14 YEARS AGO (2005): Funds from the teachers’ job action were starting to trickle into local schools, allowing more support and resources. The province was providing a total of $56 million to public schools and school districts. In addition, the province also provided one-time funding of $50 per student for each public school. Based on the number of full-time students, School District No. 27 was to receive $609,414 in total.

9 YEARS AGO (2010): Raising the minimum wage in B.C. was up for discussion. The suggestion came from an all-party Select Standing Committee on finance and government services report. The minimum wage was the lowest in the country at $8 per hour. Ontario led the pack at $10.25 per hour. The province’s wage rates were set by Liberals in 2001 and hadn’t yet budged despite a call for an increase.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.