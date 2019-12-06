From the Free Press Archives

27 Years Ago (1992): Bad drivers across the province were set to pay more as of Jan. 1. Those who accumulated penalty points had to pay higher vehicle insurance premiums. The 100 Mile House RCMP said they supported the hike, adding that it could act as an incentive in slowing speeders down. In 1993, a driver who had six points paid a $245 premium as opposed to the current $175 premium. The cost to a driver that had nine points increased from $300 to $500.

23 Years Ago (1996): Local seniors were gathering support for a new recreation centre in 100 Mile. Spokeswoman Molly Robinson had met with the district council to discuss the potential site for the centre – built in conjunction with the Community Resource Board’s daycare centre on Cedar Avenue. Council supported the idea of the centre funded in part by the GOBC grant, according to Robinson. The seniors had already raised $10,000 to go towards the new centre.

22 Years Ago(1997): The District of 100 Mile House was the fastest-growing community in the Cariboo, according to B.C. statistics. The figures, based on the 1996 census, indicated that 100 Mile had a 5.4 per cent increase in growth over the year, nearly twice the Cariboo regional average 3.1 per cent. The population was estimated the previous year to be 1,914 and grew to 2,017. Williams Lake reflected 2.6 per cent growth while Quesnel had 3.0 per cent.

19 Years Ago (2000): A meeting of Bradley Creek and Eagle Creek Watershed Committee was held at the old schoolhouse on Bradley Creek Road with 20 people in attendance. Presentations were given by the committee members on watershed, values, riparian zones and legal frameworks and agencies with which the committee will be dealing. During the open-floor discussion, issues were addressed regarding the bark beetle problem, logging on private land, the organization and more.

8 Years Ago (2011): The 100 Mile House RCMP busted a large marijuana grow operation near Abel Lake, east of 105 Mile. RCMP confiscated 3,963 plants and about 40 pounds of dried marijuana with the assistance of various North District RCMP support units. According to Staff Sgt. Brian Coldwell, this was one of the biggest marijuana busts the local department had achieved since the Bridge Lake area bust in 2008. The estimated street value of the drugs exceeded $2.7 million.

