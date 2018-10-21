From the archives of the Free Press

31 Years Ago (1987): After 14 years as a village alderman, Ron Graves announced he would not run for office in the upcoming civic election. Graves said there had been a number of highlights in his role as alderman, including downtown revitalization, upgrading the water and sewer systems, bringing 99 Mile into village boundaries and the development of Centennial Park and the Wildlife Sanctuary. “It has been very good to work closely with all the councils over the past years and to be right in the centre of things,” he said. He also said he had no thoughts of re-entering politics.

28 Years Ago (1990): An international sea captain who resided near Forest Grove was apparently lost at sea following a mysterious collision with another vessel about 50 kilometres off the coast of Malaysia. Steve Matthews, who also lived near Forest Grove, said his neighbour Thomas Koehler of Biss Road was reported missing at sea on Sept. 28. According to Matthews, Koehler’s wife Elke left for Singapore on Sept. 29 in an effort to find out more about the incident. Koehler was captain of the Bluebird I, which was apparently hit at night by a Malaysian-registered vessel on Sept. 24. The “hit and run” at sea was not reported for two days. Although it was expected there would be no survivors, searchers found no bodies and that the two lifeboats were missing.

21 Years Ago (1997): The number of youth congregating at the Cariboo Mall during school hours was a source of conflict. School administrators, police, merchants and the youth themselves had been meeting to seek solutions to the perceived problem. When the bells rang at the 100 Mile Junior and Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, it was a signal for many students to head over to the mall to hang out with their friends. Many congregated near the mall and some merchants received complaints from customers who felt intimidated by the mass of young people.

17 Years Ago (2001): An unidentified 37-year-old man attempted armed robbery at Donex Pharmacy and Department Store, shortly after 4 p.m. Oct 11. He wasn’t interested in money. He wanted drugs. “I noticed a person walking towards the dispensary,” said Dave Dickie, co-owner of Donex at the time. “He had a winter jacket on, hood drawn up tightly around his head, balaclava on and sunglasses on.” The man walked behind the counter where he pulled a hunting knife on a female employee. The man chased Dave into the stock room and the girl behind the counter fled and co-owner Gordon Dickie took her place. Gordon obliged the man by opening the narcotic safe. Distracted at the sight of the drugs, Gordon, Dave and employees John Mix and Trevor Sawchuk tackled him.

10 Years Ago (2008): The gas meter behind the complex that houses the 100 Mile Laundromat, which regulates natural gas into the strip mall, was spewing flames until James Seeley, a paramedic, stepped into action and turned off the main gas valve. Around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2008, a transformer exploded in front of Lordco on First Street and the power went out in the downtown core and for a section of Hwy 97. Brian English, a Lordco employee at the time, said, “that was the bigger explosion I’ve ever seen.” Seeley had been doing his laundry. When he looked out the back door of the laundromat, he saw the fire. He went over to Lordco and borrowed a crescent wrench, then shut off the valve on the meter, which killed the flames.

