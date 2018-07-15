From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 Years Ago (1980): The provincial government dispensed over $28,000 in grants from lottery funds and provincial programs to recreation areas in the South Cariboo since January of 1980. The largest single grant was given to the 70 Mile House Community Club on April 17. It allotted $16, 792.16 for the construction of the 70 Mile House Community Hall, under the funds created by the Recreation Facilities Fund Grant. The Canim Lake Farmers Institute received $8,000 from the lottery fund in Feb. 18. The money was used to renovate the community ball at Eagle Creek.

33 Years Ago (1985): Due to the danger on the district’s forests due to the hot weather, all burning permits were cancelled and campfires prohibited in the Dog Creek area west of 100 Mile House. Industrial crews were instructed to leave the bush by 1 p.m. and mounted two-hour watches in case of a forest fire. By July 10 of that year, 29 fires burned 51 hectares of forest in the district. Forestry firefighters were also trying to control fires started at garbage dumps, where ash and paper blowing from the dumps posing a threat to the surrounding forests.

27 Years Ago (1991): Provincial tourist officials said tourism in the province in 1991 is down by 12 per cent, but the local tourist info centre actually experienced an increase in tourism business compared to 1990. Linda Roux, centre manager at the time, said 1,229 visitor inquiries were handled by staff during the month of June, which was up by 200 compared to June in 1990. “We’re actually kind of surprised. We’ve had a marked increase in a number of U.S. visitors. Granted, a good majority were passing through but were intrigued enough by the area to stop,” said Roux.

22 Year Ago (1996): Over concerns ranging from stair safety to the number of exits, the South Cariboo Recreation Commission closed the third floor of the Stan Halcro Arena. The move came at a time when the commission was faced with the decision to renovate the building or construct a new arena. One idea at the time was the construction of a multi-purpose facility with a rink, swimming pool, fitness centre and a library. “If we just build another Stan Halcro Arena the way it sits now, we’d be fools because you can never add onto it,” said Greg Sehn, the SCRC commissioner at the time.

14 Years Ago (2004): A small group of citizens concerned with the closure of the Forest Grove Elementary School were met by security guards outside the 108 Golf Course during the Second Annual South Cariboo B.C. Liberal Golf Classic. “We have a small delegation here right now that’s going to meet with our MLA (Walt Cobb) and our Minister of Education,” said Will Van Osch, a Forest Grove resident attending the protest. Jim Sinclair, the president of the B.C. Federation of Labour at the time was also there to support the concerned citizens. Cobb refused to come out and meet the protesters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.