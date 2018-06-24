From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 Years Ago (1980): The Noranda Mine Rescue team from Boss Mountain won the provincial mine rescue competitions held at Nelson. The local team of Gerry Palm (captain), Dave McGregor, Al Leslie, Ed Rudolph, Butch Anderson and Don Tremblay, under the direction of coach John Emond, won the district championship at Nanaimo in May, which allowed them to compete in the provincial finals. As provincial champions, the team travelled to Saskatoon, Sas., to compete in the national finals.

33 Years Ago (1985): Government restraints in education affected the morale of teachers, stated a survey done by the Cariboo Chilcotin Teachers’ Association (CCTA). The survey was conducted by the association in April when questionnaires were sent to all of the district’s 470 teachers. “Teachers feel the restraint that has a negative impact on class size, individual instruction, small group instruction and student contact time,” said Roger Lagasse, CCTA president at the time.

27 Years Ago (1991): The Cariboo Regional District commissioned two studies following the disclosure of small quantities of arsenic in a major well at 105 Mile in October 1990 used to provide water for the 108 Mile area. “Although the arsenic levels are not very high, we are treating this matter very seriously. It is something people should be aware of,” said Joe McGowan, the regional district superintendent of works at the time.

20 Years Ago (1998): A man pointed a rifle at the 100 Mile RCMP as they executed a search warrant at a Forest Grove residence. Police entered the Hardy Road residence at 6 a.m. on June 12. While they were entering the house, a man pointed a .22 calibre rifle at Const. Steve Cox. No shots were fired, however. The man dropped the weapon when told to do so. He was taken into custody without further violence, said Cpl. Rick Bigland, one of the six polices members on scene.

10 Years Ago (2008): Former Canim Lake Band Chief Mike Archie said June 11 was a truly a remarkable day for First Nations throughout Canada. That’s the day Stephen Harper, former prime minister, issued a formal apology to former students of Indian Residential Schools. Archie met with chiefs around the province to view the apology. He said along with an apology from the government of Canada, First Nations can strive towards improved housing, social and health issues, as well as lowering the high suicide rates amongst Aboriginal youth.