From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 YEARS AGO (1982): That 100 Mile was a community for all ages was emphasised with the official opening of Mill Site Cottage, the area’s new intermediate care facility created by efforts of the Century Care Society in the building formerly known as the nurses’ residence adjacent to 100 Mile District General Hospital. There were seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The Century Care Society was assured by the provincial government that funds had been reserved for a brand new 30-bed intermediate and extended care facility to be constructed next to Mill Site Cottage.

31 YEARS AGO (1989): Village council would have a long wait if they were depending on Municipal Affairs to solve the Sunday shopping controversy. Norm McCrimmon, Municipal Affairs director of administrative services said in an interview that “it’s just not a high priority right now.” Village council deferred dealing with their shopping hours bylaw until municipal affairs revamped its legislation and until Safeway and Overwaitea’s court appeal was heard in Quesnel. Mayor Donna Barnett said that “even if Quesnel’s bylaw is upheld in court, that doesn’t mean this council will support it.”

26 YEARS AGO (1994): The directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski Area would re-establish the society that managed the hill from its inception to retain control of the recreational lease. The directors indicated to BC Lands, said regional manager Steve Mazur, “they’d revert to a society, which would please us to no end.” The year before, the five directors of the former society converted their entity into a limited company for greater flexibility in making business decisions. However, the move was met with a storm of public opposition.

17 YEARS AGO (2003): The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ruling in favour of Canada was a hollow victory said some in the forest industry. “Basically the WTO had said that the use of this cross-border analysis in order to determine a subsidy is illegal,” explained Gary Crooks, vice-president of operations with the Council of Forest Industries (COFI). “They have said, tough… that stumpage could be a subsidy.” The U.S. contended that timber-harvesting fees collected by the provinces were a subsidy and based that contention on a comparison between forest policies north and south of the border.

9 YEARS AGO (2011): The better smoother 100 Mile Marsh trail officially opened and coincided with British Columbia’s Access Awareness Day. Along with Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett, District of 100 Mile House Coun. Dave Mingo was there to help do the official trail opening honours. The district was going to pave the entire gravelled portion remaining on the pathway, he said. Mingo also announced the District had purchased a concrete grinder that would buff up, or rather down, the sidewalks in town to smooth over some of the bumpy transitions.

