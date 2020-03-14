From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

40 YEARS AGO (1980): The B.C. Buildings Corporation’s final price for the old works yard on the Cariboo Highway in 100 Mile House was $95,000. Mayor Ross Marks’ response was “My advice is that they should go peddle it!” Council had earlier asked the BCBC to re-examine the figure which councillors referred to as “inflated” at a previous meeting when the BCBC quotation was first discussed. According to village administrator Bob Carter, the property had been appraised “in the low $60,000 range” and was then being assessed at $30,000.

35 YEARS AGO (1985): The number of visitors arriving in 100 Mile by train jumped by 33 per cent in 1984, said B.C. Rail spokesman Barrie Wall. 1373 passengers disembarked at Exeter station the year before, up from 1,027 in 1983. The rise was largely due to increased promotion of rail trips to the Cariboo was “doing quite well,” but Wall added he was surprised at the size of the increase. Along with Whistler, 100 Mile registered the most dramatic increase in ridership, said Wall. “That was where we were concentrating our efforts.”

30 YEARS AGO (1990): A feasibility study was set to be conducted on a lumber remanufacturing plant that would employ some 21 workers. The Ministry of Forests approved a proposal for a Langley firm, Tyee Timber Products Ltd., to develop the plant in conjunction with Weldwood. The plant would produce specialty finishhing wood components for the international market. Tyee, which had a remanufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland, was set to be awarded 65,000 cubic meters of timber in the following five years withing the district’s Timber Supply Area.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): About 100 parents and children gathered outside the offices for an hour-long rally which was not attended by school trustees or by teachers, who were at Columneetza School taking part in a professional development day. “We’re here to talk to the school board about shutting down our schools,” said organizer Caren Folster from 100 Mile House. “We don’t feel it will help them with their deficit. In an attempt to deal with a $1.7 million deficit, SD27 trustees suggested they may have to close as many as six schools in the district.

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Loon Bay Resort owner Marco Bueler said he believed the provincial government and the B.C. Assessment Authority were trying to put him out of business. He noted his property taxes had skyrocketed leaving him to pay 80 per cent more than five years earlier. Bueler says he got punished for investing in his business by renovating or building more cabins that provide local jobs. “The next thing the hammer comes from the government and I have to pay more taxes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.