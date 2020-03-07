From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 YEARS AGO (1982): Subject to approval of plans by the Water Management Branch of the Ministry of Environment, the Village of 100 Mile House would almost certainly go ahead with the Horse Lake water control structure which had been proposed since 1977. According to Mayor Ross Marks, construction might begin as early as the fall. Brian Walker, an engineer with the Village’s engineering firm, Dayton and Knight Ltd., said at the time that there was not enough creek water to adequately service the Village in the summer months.

29 YEARS AGO (1991): While Village council was hoping to receive an engineering report on repairs to the sewage dyke in time for its meeting the night before, health officials issued a notice advising people downstream not to use any water from Bridge Creek. Mayor Ray Carlson said that he hoped the engineering report would be a status report on the repairs to the dyke wall at the lagoon, which burst on March 1, sending six million gallons of sewage pouring into Bridge Creek. “This report won’t be looking into the causes of the spill,” said Carlson.

22 YEARS AGO (1998): A fully loaded lumber truck was slammed by a southbound BC Rail freight train as the truck attempted to cross the tracks at the Chasm Road. The truck was pushed approximately 30 metres from the crossing, spilling its load of lumber along the way. Miraculously, the Alberta driver escaped with only minor injuries and was treated at the Ashcroft General Hospital. Clinton RCMP Const. No one in the train was injured, although the locomotive and five rail cars were derailed.

14 YEARS AGO (2006): By the end of an Industrial Hemp Steering Committee meeting, the members had reached a conclusion on how to direct their efforts. “We are going to focus on grain for our first year; nutritional supplements, the oils and those types of things,” said committee chair Mayor Donna Barnett. “We have been in discussions with growers, and basically there are five to six people who have put in their applications for licences to start our research on the productivity and the quality of productivity,” said Barnett.

9 YEARS AGO (2011): The School District 27 trustees and staff faced some strong opposition from parents to a presentation rationalizing for a reconfiguration that would see a Grades K-3 primary school remain with Grades 4 to 7 bused to Mile 108 Elementary. While some calmly asked questions, most of the parents were strongly against the idea, many to the point of anger and tears. Some of that passion resulted in criticism directed at the trustees and, after the meeting, Trustee Pete Penner said that was the reason they were reluctant to answer some questions on the spot.

