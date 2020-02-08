From the Archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

25 YEARS AGO (1995): Internet was on its way to 100 Mile House. The technology was brought in on a commercial basis by Peter Lunn, a local entrepreneur. The system was set to be up and running by Feb. 15. Lunn said the Internet would create new jobs for the community. “In Kamloops, there were 20 jobs created when the Internet came in, three were directly involved with running the Internet and 17 others that people create,” said Lunn. Lunn was expecting to see five or six jobs in 100 Mile.

22 YEARS AGO (1998): The South Cariboo Communities Resource Board was facing financial troubles. The board directors had learned that the operating costs were “much higher than projected,” which resulted in a serious cash-flow problem. The board was in the process of finding a solution to the problem and deal with the subsequent shortfalls while maintaining the quilty of child care services provided under its auspices. The SCCRB operated a variety of day-care programs.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The 100 Mile RCMP were investigating a possible attempted abduction that took place at 100 Mile Elementary School. Cpl. Ken Parent said a nine-year-old girl had apparently been approached by a man described as white, 5’9” with a medium build and short brown hair. The girl was asked to go with him without force or threats. The student ran into the school and the man left on foot. The local RCMP detachment encouraged parents to inform their children.

11 YEARS AGO (2009): Mayor Mitch Campsall was appalled by the way 100 Mile residents were abusing gas station employees because of gas prices. Young girls and boys working at the local stations were being targetted verbally and physically. Local gas stations had no authority over the prices, as they receive phone calls from the company in terms of what to change. The high fuel costs prompted council to write Minister of Finance Jim Flaherty asking how fuel costs can vary so drastically.

9 YEARS AGO (2011): The South Cariboo Meat Co-op was in full steam with plans for a red meat abattoir in 100 Mile House. Meat co-op chair Gus Horn said the current meat facility at the time, Findlay Meats, would continue to operate as an abattoir until Dec. 31. Horn said the project needed community support.” The next six weeks are critical as far as people who have committed to buy a membership but have not paid yet or haven’t yet committed. Now is the time.”