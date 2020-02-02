From the Archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

23 YEARS AGO (1997): According to Cariboo Medical Health Officer, Dr. Larry Gustafson, people in the Cariboo smoked more than the provincial average. The survey stated that 36 per cent of adults living in the Cariboo smoked with 33 per cent recorded in 100 Mile House, 32 per cent in Williams Lake and 43 per cent in Quesnel. The provincial average was 28 per cent. The survey was to determine awareness of and support for municipal bylaws to restrict smoking in public indoor places. Forty-nine per cent of adults in 100 Mile House said they would support such bylaw than the 44 per cent who said they wouldn’t.

15 YEARS AGO (2005): The unemployment rate in the South Cariboo fell from 5.7 per cent in 2003 to 5.5 per cent in 2004. According to South Cariboo MLA Walt Cobb, unemployment was the lowest it had been in over a decade. "After the dismal economic climate of the 1990s, people and families of the Cariboo deserve the long-term security a solid job brings." However, Karen Passmore, an office administrator for Community Unemployment Services in 100 Mile had argued that the rate was higher for the community. She said the 5.5 per cent rate was for the entire region.

11 YEARS AGO (2009): Bridge maintenance and repair had become a sore point with council. Over the 2008 Christmas holidays, the 99 Mile Bridge, south of 100 Mile House, had sustained damage to its rails as a result of vehicles striking it in two different incidents. The rail posts had been damaged but were temporarily repaired. According to Cariboo South MLA, Charlie Wyse, there were issues with some local backroad bridges also. Wyse said bridge maintenance was costly and the district’s budget didn’t stretch that far.

9 YEARS AGO (2011): A new support group started in the South Cariboo, with a key difference – it was for men. The 100 Mile House Men’s Support Group was for those needing help exploring issues that affect the enjoyment of life. Some of those issues included self-esteem, addiction, violence and abuse, anger and relationships. “It’s men supporting men through the challenges of life, gaining insight and wisdom for a better, healthier tomorrow,” said Sam Moody, the group’s facilitator. The program was held at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre on Wednesdays.

6 YEARS AGO (2014): The vision of a museum in 100 Mile was being hindered by a lack of volunteers to fundraise and champion the project. Earlier that year, $50,000 was provided to the district after Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett lobbied for the one-time provincial grant for the repairing of The Lodge. Mayor Mitch Campsall said a new community group was needed because the previous couldn’t do it between other volunteer work. The project would not continue until a new group was found.

