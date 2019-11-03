From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 Years Ago (1981): Lord Martin Cecil of 100 Mile House became the 7th Marquess of Exeter following the death of his brother in England the week before. The British title did not carry authority in Canada but was inherited with the passing of the 76-year-old 6th Marquess of Exeter. Lord Martin, 72 who had lived in the Cariboo for the past 51 years, was a pioneer rancher and played a crucial role in the development of 100 Mile House.

31 Years Ago (1988): Interior residents were becoming B.C.’s “have nots” because of where they reside and that’s not acceptable anymore, said then-mayor Donna Barnett. Economic development on a regional basis wasn’t working and she was writing provincial regional development minister Elwood Vietch to tell him so, she said. “The provincial government must in their economic policies become more aggressive in allowing the Interior to share in the economic benefits of living in B.C.”

26 Years Ago (1993): Former 100 Mile House mayor Donna Barnett was re-elected president of the B.C. Social Credit party at their annual meeting over the weekend. Barnett, a 100 Mile realtor, carried the Socred banner into the 1991 provincial election but was defeated by incumbent NDP MLA David Zirnhelt. She served as mayor from 1986 to 1990. She replaced outgoing party president David Mercier. Also serving as convention chair, Barnett called the weekend “very exciting.”

17 Years Ago (2002): Interior Roads laid off employees in the month prior but the winter months would be fully staffed. “We issued lay-off notices to 11 people in August,” said Operations Manager Charlie Hutchins. The company will “staff up” for the winter, however, leaving the same number of employees maintaining the roads during this season as usual. “There’s no difference in winter staffing numbers,” said Hutchins.

8 Years Ago (2011): A diesel fuel shortage had been underway in Western Canada for several weeks and it was making an impact on 100 Mile House and area businesses. It was a third party that created the shortage of diesel, according to Castle Fuels president/owner Robert Van Driel from the head office in Kamloops. “I’ve been told the third-party contractor that brings hydrogen to crack the crude into diesel fuel has a shortage of hydrogen,” said Van Driel.

