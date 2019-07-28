From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

26 Years Ago (1993): Judge T.C. Smith pronounced the District of 100 Mile House guilty of environmental pollution in the 1991 sewage spill at Bridge Creek. Unfortunately, due to a death in the family, Judge Smith was unable to provide written reasons for his judgement. Mayor Ray Carlson (at the time) greeted the verdict with “disappointment, almost to the point of extreme.”

23 Years Ago (1996): The Cariboo Regional Hospital District came through with its share of the funds for the proposed Community Health Centre in 100 Mile House. At its July 10 meeting, the CRHD board committed more than $3.6 million toward the project – 25 per cent of the $14.65 million required for the 35 multi-level bed facility. The government’s share, some $11 million, was frozen along with other capital spending by Finance Minister Andrew Petter in his June 26 budget pending a review.

18 Years Ago (2001): On Sunday, July 15, 125 vehicles were on display in the Show n’ Shine put on by the 100 Mile Freewheelers Car Club. “It worked out really well,” said Show ‘n Shine chairman Merle Taylor, of the show. “It was an excellent turn out. I was hoping for 100 (entries), and we got 125, so I was really pleased.” Taylor said the entries were up from previous years as was the number of spectators, which he estimated at about 2,000.

15 Years Ago (2004): While the last of the participants of the Second Annual South Cariboo B.C. Liberal Golf Classic were leaving the lush greens of the 108 Golf Course for beverages on the clubhouse patio, a small group of citizens concerned with the closure of Forest Grove Elementary School were met by security guards outside the clubhouse. “We have a small delegation here right now that’s going to attempt to meet with our MLA (Walt Cobb) and our Minister of Education,” said Forest Grove resident Will Van Osch.

11 Years Ago (2008): Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Kevin Falcon arrived in 100 Mile House on July 10 with his pockets bulging. He announced a $1.75 million grant for the District of 100 Mile House to help repair roads impacted by the increased truck traffic due to transporting mountain pine beetle-killed wood. “This is a great day for us; I had no idea the cheque would be quite that big,” said at-the-time Mayor Donna Barnett (now MLA).