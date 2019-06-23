From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

28 Years Ago (1991): A proposal for a $600,000 seniors housing project submitted by the Cariboo Elders Building a Recreation Society was turned down. Spokesperson Mary Robinson said, “They said ours was a good proposal but funding wasn’t available.” The centre was planned for the area behind the Jr. Secondary School.

24 Years Ago (1995): Lumber prices plummeted to half of what they were the same time in 1994, and oriented strand board was down by a third from its peak price in the fall of 1994. According to Steve Silveira, then chairman of the board of Cariboo Lumber Manufacturer’s Association, the lumber market became very volatile since the U.S. initiated the practice of “just in time buying,” which kept inventory to a minimum.

19 Years Ago (2000): 100 Mile Council wanted to take action on a potential dangerous parking situation along Airport Road when there were functions at the arena or adjacent fields. At a June 13, 2000, meeting, council discussed a letter from the Fire Chief Ted Shields expressing serious concern about the inability of emergency vehicles to get through if there was a fire or other problems during a function.

10 Years Ago (2009): Canim Lake Band Chief Mike Archie said June 11 was truly a remarkable day for First Nations throughout Canada. Archie met with chiefs around the province to view former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s formal apology to former students of Indian Residential Schools. “We are and have been recognised by the Government of Canada as human beings rather than being referred to as ‘The Indian Problem,’” he said.

8 Years Ago (2011): Four young men from Sheridan Lake saved someone’s life after deciding to drive along the gas pipeline to Lone Butte on their way home. They had been “four-by-fouring” on the back roads with some friends before deciding to head home around 4 a.m. They saw a dark outline in front of them, first thinking it was a bear, but realized it was an ATV. As they got closer they saw legs sticking up over the upright quad. All four men jumped out of the truck to attend to the fallen ATV rider, calling 911 and trying to keep the rider awake and warm.

