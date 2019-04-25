From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

Archival news about Earth Day, fire training, baby boxes and more

29 Years Ago (1990): Millions of people participated in Earth Day activities around the world, but the response in 100 Mile was minimal, said local Earth Day proponent Peter Castonguay. Castonguay came up with a campaign to clean up Bridge Creek, which runs through the village from Horse Lake Road and down through Centennial Park. Only a handful of 100 Milers volunteered.

22 Years Ago (1997): The Business Development Bank of Canada in Williams Lake had a special student business loan program that offered interest-free loans of up to $3,000 to students who wanted to be their own boss. The BDBC loan was a good starting point for young entrepreneurs who might have been intimidated by the amount of work necessary to get a loan, said Al Sidor, manager of the Royal Bank in 100 Mile House.

15 Years Ago (2004): The federal government added some fuel to 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue’s fire training centre project. The department received $113,000 through the Softwood Industry Community Economic Adjustment Initiative. “The facility will be up and running a little faster, with more training venues,” said Fire Chief Darrel Blades. That money represented a significant portion of the estimated costs of the first phase of the project, which included clearing land, fencing, water and gas work.

13 Years Ago (2006): Getting a renal dialysis machine in the 100 Mile House area was a top priority for Mayor Donna Barnett, due to the aging demographic. There was a lengthy commute for area residents who were in need of the service.

2 Years Ago (2017): Soon-to-be parents dealing with the stress of picking out the right crib for their baby had a new, free option. The Early Years Centre at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre was offering new or soon-to-be parents baby boxes, a program designed to provide babies with safe sleeping places and to combat child mortality. The boxes were sturdy and decorated with a firm waterproof mattress.

Previous story
Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.
Next story
Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Ministry announces highway road work planned for 100 Mile House this spring

Drivers can expect delays and at times single lane, alternating traffic

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

BC Bus North service extended to September

Transportation ministers have extended the service, which was set to expire at the end of May

Annual 100 Mile House Easter Egg Hunt a great success

Around 200 kids showed up to scavenge for chocolate

Woman dies after suffering ‘medical event’ while driving north of Lac la Hache

Initial report was that an older female had driven into the side of a hill, was not responsive

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

Most Read