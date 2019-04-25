From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

29 Years Ago (1990): Millions of people participated in Earth Day activities around the world, but the response in 100 Mile was minimal, said local Earth Day proponent Peter Castonguay. Castonguay came up with a campaign to clean up Bridge Creek, which runs through the village from Horse Lake Road and down through Centennial Park. Only a handful of 100 Milers volunteered.

22 Years Ago (1997): The Business Development Bank of Canada in Williams Lake had a special student business loan program that offered interest-free loans of up to $3,000 to students who wanted to be their own boss. The BDBC loan was a good starting point for young entrepreneurs who might have been intimidated by the amount of work necessary to get a loan, said Al Sidor, manager of the Royal Bank in 100 Mile House.

15 Years Ago (2004): The federal government added some fuel to 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue’s fire training centre project. The department received $113,000 through the Softwood Industry Community Economic Adjustment Initiative. “The facility will be up and running a little faster, with more training venues,” said Fire Chief Darrel Blades. That money represented a significant portion of the estimated costs of the first phase of the project, which included clearing land, fencing, water and gas work.

13 Years Ago (2006): Getting a renal dialysis machine in the 100 Mile House area was a top priority for Mayor Donna Barnett, due to the aging demographic. There was a lengthy commute for area residents who were in need of the service.

2 Years Ago (2017): Soon-to-be parents dealing with the stress of picking out the right crib for their baby had a new, free option. The Early Years Centre at the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre was offering new or soon-to-be parents baby boxes, a program designed to provide babies with safe sleeping places and to combat child mortality. The boxes were sturdy and decorated with a firm waterproof mattress.