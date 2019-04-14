From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

28 Years Ago (1991): Teachers were planning further action to protest the provincial government’s Bill 82. The executive of the Cariboo Chilcotin Teachers’ Association was scheduled to meet at 100 Mile House on April 9, to plan a course of action to protest what they said was government interference in the collective bargaining process. Under the terms of the legislation, former compensation commissioner Ed Lien could roll back the two-year settlement teachers reached with the school district, which called for a seven per cent wage increase each year.

23 Years Ago (1996): The 100 Mile House RCMP unveiled its new weapon in the fight against speeding – laser radar. Set up on a tripod, former Const. Gord Horton had a unit out on Hwy. 97 overlooking the 100 Mile Ranch. With the arrival of laser, owners of radar detectors may not even have even known they were busted. “Laser is very specific. It’s a pencil-thin beam and if you’re aiming at the front licence plate, a radar detector won’t pick it up,” said Horton. Whether or not he had a detector, one driver from Prince George was Horton’s first victim. He earned a $100 ticket.

19 Years Ago (2000): The provincial government approved a $2.9 million upgrade for Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, which increased its capacity by 75 students and included the construction of a new enclosed walkway from the main building to the gym. Former MLA David Zirnhelt said “I’m pleased that we’re able to do this. Of course, it contributes to our debt, but we think getting rid of portables is important.’ School District 27 Chairperson Rilla Warwick was emotional about the announcement. “It’s really nice to see something wonderful like this happening.”

14 Years Ago (2005): In a press conference held in 100 Mile House on April 8, former Cariboo South MLA Walt Cobb announced that a cheque for a provincial grant of $800,000 was in the mail to the Cariboo-Chilcotin Beetle Action Coalition. He said this first instalment would help the organization and the communities its members represent “prepare for the future and life after the beetle.” “This $800,000 contribution agreement is a significant step in beginning to implement measures to help the Cariboo-Chilcotin communities deal with the impacts of the beetle,” said Cobb.

8 Years Ago (2011): Optimism and enthusiasm were deemed not enough to keep the hosting of both the BC Soccer U13, U15 Boys and Girls Youth Provincial B Cup Finals in the hands of the 100 Mile House and District Soccer Association. The club was granted both those tournaments in June 2010, to be hosted simultaneously in July in 100 Mile. But in April 2011, local organizers were told that the U13 event would be moved elsewhere. Concern over a possible lack of local accommodation space for about 500 visiting players and others associated with the event was the reason.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.