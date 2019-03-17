From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

36 Years Ago (1983): Prince Philip was given a bronze sculpture called “Pay Dirt,” depicting a cutting horse in action, sculptured by Len Monical of 100 Mile House on his visit to Kamloops. The statue was a first casting of Monical’s new creation and was the artist’s copy. A limited edition of 15 was set to eventually be cast. The prince had previously persuaded a number of cutting horse owners to come to England under his sponsorship where they participated in 17 horse shows.

27 Years Ago (1992): Ainsworth Lumber was hoping to begin construction in 100 Mile House on a $70 million oriented strandboard plant by October. In a statement, company officials said “we have entered into serious negotiations with financial lenders to provide the necessary funding for plant construction. These lenders have substantial expertise and knowledge in the panel boar industry and are very comfortable with the prospect of entering into a long-term financing arrangement.”

21 Years Ago (1998): A fully loaded lumber truck was slammed by a southbound BC Rail freight train as the truck attempted to cross the tracks at the Chasm Road. The truck was pushed approximately 30 metres from the crossing, spilling its load of lumber along the way. Miraculously, the driver escaped with only minor injuries and was treated at the Ashcroft General Hospital. Clinton RCMP Const. Roger Flynn said the 1997 Freightliner tractor sustained “moderate” damage and that the trailers are probably no longer usable.

12 Years Ago (2007): Snowmobilers gathered en masse in Williams Lake to protest proposed closures around the Mica Mountain area. The Species at Risk Co-ordination Office recommended the area be declared off limits to snowmobilers in order to preserve a precarious mountain caribou habitat. The rally drew between 300-400 riders. “The showing was really, really good and we’re hoping that people were listening,” said Pierre Dion, president of the Quesnel Highlands Management Society.

8 Years Ago (2011): The School District 27 trustees and staff faced some strong opposition from parents at a meeting regarding the potential reconfiguration of Lac la Hache Elementary School. A presentation detailed the rationale for reconfiguration that would see a Grades K-3 primary school remain with Grades 4-7 students bused to Mile 108 Elementary. While some calmly asked questions, most of the parents were strongly against the idea. many to the point of anger and tears.