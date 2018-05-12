From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): The International Woodworkers of America union members staged a one-day walkout and shut down the Lone Butte Division of Ainsworth Lumber Ltd., Canim Lake Sawmills Ltd. and 100 Mile House Cedar Products. The work stoppage involved over 500 hourly employees of the three companies. The walkouts were said to be over a joint negotiation issue on whether or not Interior Mills should be part of one provincial contract or not.

29 Years Ago (1989): Local merchants had mixed feelings about Overwaitea and Safeway’s decision to open on Sunday. Some merchants were gauging community response before making a decision on whether to follow suit. Donex Pharmacy wouldn’t be opening on Sunday said manager Gordon Dickie, not were Fields or the Bay at the time. Dickie called shopping on Sunday “the big-city influence on a small town,” and added, “Donex has no desire to open on Sundays.”

22 Years Ago (1996): According to an early election poll commissioned by the Free Press the NDP was set to sweep 10 out of 10 seats in the Interior. In Cariboo South, 49 per cent of decided voters said they would vote NDP – 25 per cent favoured Reform while 21 per cent chose the Liberals. Four per cent stated other preferences. Cariboo South NDP incumbent David Zirnhelt was pleased with the results but said, “It’s very early in the campaign, it’s only one-quarter of the way through.

17 Years Ago (2001): Vandals ripped down strands of Christmas lights from the 100 Mile Childcare Center and smashed many of the bulbs in the yard where the toddlers play. “We’ve gotta play an Easter Egg hunt, because if there are any out here we don’t know about then the children are going to get hurt,” said employee Julie Dewsbury. She has already spent over two hours sweeping up broken bulbs from around the playground and estimated it would take a few more to finish the job.

9 Years Ago (2009): The 70 Mile House fire was 100 per cent contained with the final count of the blaze at 1,000 hectares. There were still eight firefighters monitoring the fire through ground patrols but no hot spots had been found lately. The cost of fighting the fire was roughly estimated at $243,000. The investigation as to the cause of the fire was on-going an results would be made public as soon as they were clarified, according to fire information officer Grace Pickell.

Previous story
Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be ‘voice of women’ while in B.C.
Next story
5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Just Posted

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): The International Woodworkers of America union members staged… Continue reading

White Cane Club holds open house

Lori Fry, the national representative of the Canadian Council of the Blind… Continue reading

Freedom

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

“Their 108 recommendations will take some time to fully consider.”

Recommendations following the 2017 wildfire and flood season

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be ‘voice of women’ while in B.C.

Shakila Zareen hopes to continue advocating for diplomatic pressure to reduce gender-based violence

Burned timber still salvageable, but clock is ticking

Ministry has expedited cutting permits and is looking at landscape rehabilitation on burn areas

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Most Read