From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 Years Ago (1986): The village’s newly formed Economic Development Committee (EDC) was pressing for funds to hire a short term staffer. “We just found out that some reports from the government indicate that we’re too small to receive any money at all for the purpose of hiring an EDC officer on a full-time basis,” said Pat Reid, the chairman at the time. “There is $1,400 available in the village’s provisional budget for economic development and we will use that as seed money to hire an individual and pursue some potential forestry projects.” The alderman expected a local person would be hired within 10 days,

28 Years Ago (1991): The bargaining committee of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Teachers’ Association recommended that teachers reject the final contract offer from the school district. Teachers were scheduled to meet at 100 Mile to vote on a two-year contract, which was hammered out at an eight-hour bargaining session that ended at 2 a.m. The contract called for a seven per cent wage hike in each of the two years and the hiring of 10 full-time equivalent teachers to help reduce class sizes.

23 Years Ago (1996): Nearly $2,000 was raised as the result of 86 ersatz arrests of community figures captured by police and placed under wraps at the Cariboo Mall, as part of the Crimestoppers and South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce’s Jail and Bail event. After expenses, the two organizations expected a return of about $900 each said Kathy McKenzie, the chamber manager at the time. “We did really well,” she said. “It was a riot.”

16 Years Ago (2003): Twelve million people marched for peace around the world on Feb. 15 and 200 of them were marching here in 100 Mile House. The March for Peace was 100 Mile’s contribution to the International Day of Protest. Marchers gathered at the Parkside Centre for Arts and Culture and participated in a 45-minute rally that included speeches and music. Lorraine LeBourdais, one of the principal organizers, spoke first. “We’re joining here together because we’re anxious. We’re worried about where this war is headed and how it will affect us.”

10 Years Ago (2009): Former Lt. Gov. Steven Point delivered the BC Liberal government’s throne speech in Victoria on Feb. 16 and it indicated that there were some good things in store for the Cariboo region. Pat Bell, forest minister at the time, seemed especially excited about a new wood innovation and design centre that will be established in Prince George and affiliated with the University of Northern British Columbia. It was promised to centralize architects, engineers and people involved in the value-added industry. “Historically, serviced provided have not been delivered in a coordinated way,” said Bell.

