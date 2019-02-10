From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

32 Years Ago (1987): More moose were being sighted than for several winters but that was a source of both good and bad news. While it meant that populations had rebounded it also made them more vulnerable to poaching. In the prior month, there had been three reported illegal moose kills. The three incidents occurred in Deka Lake, Lorrin or Airplane Lake and 10 kms east of Eagle Creek. They also just confiscated a set of mountain goat horns and a frozen hide after an investigation dating back to spring.

26 Years Ago (1993): An overheated coffee maker was the cause of a fire that burned the back area of Interior Drycleaners and Laundry Ltd. 100 Mile Fire Chief Bob Paterson said by the time crews arrived at the scene “there was smoke coming out of the roof and the building was smoked up inside. There was a little bit of flame inside. It got up in the ceiling joists and was burning up in there.” In order to douse the flames, fire crews had to rip off parts of the roof. Estimated damage was between $25,000 and $30,000.

19 Years Ago (2000): The Cariboo Chilcotin School District was considering a number of major changes, including closing six schools to make up a projected $1.7 million deficit for the school year. The province required deficits to be made up within two years so district trustees were considering closing the 70 Mile Elementary and Buffalo Creek Elementary schools in the South Cariboo and elementary schools in Riske Creek, McLeese Lake and Crescent Heights in the Central Cariboo.

14 Years Ago (2005): Monitoring systems were in place to prevent harmful carbon monoxide emissions. Above the South Cariboo Rec Centre, there were four carbon monoxide monitors sensors that automatically turn on large overhead fans if and when a certain level of carbon monoxide is detected. “We do have carbon monoxide sensors, and they were installed right from the beginning,” said operations and production manager Josh Dickerson after an incident in a Pitt Meadows arena, where more than 100 went to hospital.

8 Years Ago (2011): Carol O’Keefe, a caregiver for a 100 Mile House man, said she was very concerned about the “treacherous” shape the sidewalks, handicap parking stalls and business entrances were in there winter months. It was so bad that O’Keefe said she had to put a piece of carpet on the ground so she could have secure footing to help her client get out of the vehicle. With an apparent mix of property types, it was difficult to find someone to take responsibility, she said.