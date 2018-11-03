From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): Plans for provisions of one-way, toll-free calling from Bridge Lake to 100 Mile House were announced by Hugh Magee, B.C. Tel’s district customer service manager for the area at the time. The company had hoped to implement the service that same month, but Magee said construction delays forced them to defer the start to the following month. The expansion was a result of a referendum in which 69 per cent of Bridge Lake subscribers voted in favour of the service.

28 Years Ago (1990): The local RCMP said it would be out in full force on Halloween night, to deal with would-be troublemakers. Staff Sgt. Cliff Lindsay said patrol cars would be on duty and officers would patrol on foot. Lindsay noted, however, that the RCMP’s patrol covers a wide swath of area, not just the village proper. A number of teenage revellers were detained the previous year for egg-throwing antics. Police took pictures of the troublemakers and disbanded several groups of youth rowdies.

20 Years Ago (1998): Two Canim Lake men, whose identities were not released, were among those who received compensation and apologies for abuse suffered at the St. Joseph’s residential school. The two men from Canim Lake and eight men and representatives from the estate of Cyril Paul from Alkali Lake reached an out-of-court settlement with representatives from the Catholic Church, the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada.

18 Years Ago (2000): 100 Mile Conservation Officers were keeping their eyes out for cougars following several reported sightings. One sighting was reported in the Jens Road area, but attending RCMP found no trace of an animal. There were two more possible sightings at the 108 Ranch in the Monical Road area. One witness said he thought he saw a cougar twice within a 10-day period. No confirmations could be made because the call came into Conservation Officers well after the sightings.

10 Years Ago (2008): More than 150 residents attended a meeting hosted by Cariboo Regional District Area G director Al Richmond, to find out why water levels were continuing to drop drastically in 108 Mile Ranch. Bill Klopp, the section head at the time for the Ministry of Environment’s water stewardship division, said water rights had been restricted since 1988. “We’re in a drought cycle; the cycles seem to be quite variable.” Klopp said the lake was still healthy, but that if conditions deteriorated and there was a public safety concern, the ministry would step in.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.